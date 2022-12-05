Kartik Aaryan opens up about his marriage plans: Read more

Recently, Kartik Aaryan opened up about his future/marriage plans, says there is no pressure from the parents so far.
Aaryan, in an interview, revealed that there is no pressure on him to get married soon. He said that he is currently focused on his work and for now he just wants to focus on the same.
The Freddy actor added: “My mom wants me to work for the next three to four years before I settle down. She doesn’t want me to get distracted. I’m also focusing on my work currently. Thankfully, there’s no pressure from them yet. Having said that, there’s definitely room for love in my life.”
Kartik Aaryan’s film Freddy released on December 2 on Disney+Hotstar. It also features Alaya F, who played her debut role in Jawaani Jaaneman, as the lead actress.
Freddy is a thriller film directed by Shashanka Ghosh and produced under the banner of Balaji Telefilms and Northern Lights films. Furthermore, the actor will be seen in Shehzada and Satyaprem Ki Katha, reports IndiaToday.
