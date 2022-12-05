Netflix ‘Emily in Paris’ shares fabulous shoot BTS ahead of Season 3 promotions

Netflix’s Emily in Paris cast is gearing up for its upcoming Season 3 premiere.

Ahead of its promotions, the cast reunited in front of Paris' iconic Iron Lady, the Eiffel Tower, as they posed for pictures before kicking off their worldwide premiere, via The Collider.

The show’s official Instagram page dropped a stunning behind-the-scenes video clip of the shoot, where the cast members were dressed to the nines in high-fashion galore. At one point, the star-studded cast featuring Lily Collins is seen sat at a luxurious marble table on a terrace. Whereas, the historic monument boasts its glory in the backdrop.

Created by Darren Star, Emily in Paris follows the titular character after her arrival in Paris from Chicago to work for an elite French marketing firm Savoir, as shown in the first season.



In the upcoming new season, the teasers and trailers hints at the difficult choices lying ahead of Collin’s Emily. Whether its her love or professional life.

In Season 2, Emily dives into the various relationship issues that tie Emily to Paris along with introducing several new ones. After that fateful night with Gabriel (Lucas Bravo), Emily tries to fix her relationship with Camille (Camille Razat) and finds herself smitten with another hunk, Alfie (Lucien Laviscount).

Apart from her love life, her professional life is also at a crossroads when corporate boss Madeline’s visit to Paris uncovered that Savoir’s books aren’t adding up. At the end of the season, Sylvie Grateau (Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu) quit Savoir to start her own marketing firm, with Luc (Bruno Gouery) and Julien (Samuel Arnold) in tow — and she wants Emily to join them. And... Alfie just asked Emily to accompany him to London as he plans to move there for work.

As Emily is faced with these decisions, the story will unravel once Season 3 premieres on Netflix on December 21, 2022.