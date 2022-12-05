Netflix's own advisers express anger over 'timing of Harry and Meghan's trailer': report

Netflix's own climate advisers have reportedly questioned that why the streaming service released the trailer for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's documentary on the eve of Prince William's Earthshot Prize ceremony.



Climate experts from Netflix reportedly have complained to the streaming giant after it aired a trailer.

The timing of the trailer's release has been seen by some as provocative given the importance of the event, which sees £1million awarded to projects aimed at saving

Members of Netflix's scientific advisory group have complained to the company about the trailer, according to The Sunday Times.



Former UN climate chief Christiana Figueres, who sits on Netflix's advisory group and chairs the Earthshot board, said she felt disappointed.

Earthshot Prize Chief Executive Hannah Jones had descrIbed the ceremony as the Prince of Wales' "World Cup" moment.

It's being claimed that the decision over the timing of the trailer's release was made by Netflix rather than Harry and Meghan.

The same publication reports Ms Figueres, who played a key role in the 2015 Paris climate agreement, as saying: "Netflix has been a leader on producing valuable content to educate on environmental issues. It is therefore disappointing that they air negative messages on the very same day as the Earthshot Prize."



Former UN political strategist Tom Rivett-Carnac, who sits on Netflix's advisory group and advises the Earthshot team, complained to the streaming service's leadership.

He said: "The remarkable finalists and winners of the Earthshot Prize are changing the world. They deserve all attention and recognition so the timing of this release from Netflix, a sustainability content leader, is profoundly disappointing."