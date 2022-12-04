Netflix 'The Witcher':Joey Batey says he will miss Henry Cavill 'more so than most'

Netflix announced on October 29, 2022, The Witcher will star Liam Hemsworth in its fourth season as Geralt of Rivia, replacing Henry Cavill.



Cavill also made the announcement via his IG handle and warmly welcomed Hemsworth into “taking up the mantle of the White Wolf.”

Fans were disheartened to hear about the news as they tweeted out their dismay and formulating theories regarding the actor’s exit.

Joey Batey, who essays the role of Jaskier the bard, and who has a charming on-screen bromance with Cavill’s character, shared that he already knew of the actor’s decision before the news broke.

“[Cavill’s departure is] sad. Henry and I are quite close,” Batey exclusively told Digital Spy. “I knew a little bit before everyone else, really. But to be honest, the whole cast is just going: ‘We’re all going to miss him.’

“He’s worked so hard, and particularly on season three. We just wrapped [filming] on season three a couple of months ago. And the man is the hardest-working man in all of Hollywood,” he continued.

In a new interview published by Culture Crave on December 1st, 2022, as part of The Witcher: Blood Origin press junket, Batey was asked about Henry Cavill leaving The Witcher and whether the two spoke after the news. The actor shared that two did indeed texted over it.

“I spoke to Henry last week, we text a fair bit. He’s a very good friend. I sent him a message just saying how much everyone in the show would miss him, myself more so than most because Henry and I are very good pals and we’ve spent the past four years carving out these stories.”