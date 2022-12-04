Prince Harry to hand Royal Family ‘frank assessment’ of all their failures

File Footage

Prince Harry reportedly plans to go all out in his ‘frank assessment’ of the Royal Family, via his memoir.



This warning has been issued by royal author and journalist Alison Boshoff, in his brand-new piece for the Daily Mail.

Boshoff began by saying, “His family, who caused him to quit what he refers to snippily as 'my previous job', can expect a frank assessment of their failures in his eyes, too.”



“Netflix confirms that backing him up will be 'family and friends' who will talk about the impact of 'Megxit' and the run-up to it — and why they 'had' to go.”

Boshoff also went on to note how, “It's predicted that Meghan's mother, Doria, will be the one and only family member on camera, making her media debut.”

But “Meghan, famously, is not on speaking terms with anyone else in her family — and it's hard to imagine that any of Harry's family will be tripping over themselves to take part.”