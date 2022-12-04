Prince Harry wanted to 'shock' royals with Oprah Winfrey interview

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made deliberate attempts to harm the Royal Family ahead of their Oprah Winfrey interview.
Palace insiders have unveiled the Duke of Sussex wanted to teach his family a lesson as he prepared his explosive statements for the 2021 interview.
Harry told the friend: "This is going to be quite shocking. Those Brits need to learn a lesson.”
Meanwhile, speaking of the couple's upcoming Netflix docuseries, an insider admits the project is mainly led by Meghan herself.
The source tells The Sun: “Some of the comments made by Harry and Meghan are fiery.
“If aired, they will be absolutely explosive. The topic of racism is discussed — plus claims that some royals opposed the marriage. The whole TV project is very driven by Meghan."
Meanwhile, Royals in UK are preparing for a "swift and robust" strategy against the reality show.
