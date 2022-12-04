Kim Kardashian reacts to Kanye West infidelity claim: 'Never been a hater'

Kim Kardashian is seemingly reacting to Kanye West's allegations of infidelity.
The 41-year-old turned to her Instagram Stories over the weekend to share a screenshot of a music player featuring the song Never Hating by Lil Baby.
"Never been a hater, I don't care enough," showcased the lyrics on screen.
This comes after a source close to the mother-of-four slammed Ye's accusations of her cheating with NBA player Chris Paul.
“This is not true, and sadly it’s an ongoing pattern with Kanye — attacking Kim to redirect everyone’s attention after a day of crazy antics where he has said every hateful and offensive thing he can possibly dream of,” an insider tells Page Six.
“He has a history of falsely accusing her of also having affairs with Meek Mill, Drake and countless others,” the source continues.
