BTS' Jin turns 30: When the star thought about having children

BTS member Kim Seok-jin aka Jin turned 30 on Sunday. The singer is enjoying his birthday just a few days before his military service.

A few months after his debut, the eldest member in his interview with Ize magazine revealed that he wanted two kids.

Jin said, "My first child will be a daughter, and my second child will be a son. I want my son to have an older sister. I have an ideal image of having an older sister."

"Most guys with an older sister told me this- that the older sister puts allowance in her little brother’s wallet. My older brother took money out of my wallet!" Jin continued.

Jin is the first member of BTS to enlist for mandatory military service in South Korea.

Recently, the BTS star released his first-ever solo single The Astronaut on October 28, 2022.