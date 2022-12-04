How to watch: Sneak peak at Kate and Prince William's preparations for Earthshot Prize ceremony

 
Sneak peak at Kate and Prince William's preparations for Earthshot Prize ceremony

By Web Desk
December 04, 2022
Prince William and Kate Middleton on Saturday said their fans would be able to watch a sneak peak at behind the scenes of their preparation for the Earthshot Prize Awards ceremony earlier this month.

Here’s how to watch:

In the UK: watch on BBC One and iPlayer from 5.30pm Sunday 4 December

In the US: stream via PBS platforms Sunday 4 December

In Africa: watch on Multichoice channels from Monday 5 December

Rest of the world: stream on @EarthshotPrize YouTube from tomorrow.