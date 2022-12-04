How to watch: Sneak peak at Kate and Prince William's preparations for Earthshot Prize ceremony

Prince William and Kate Middleton on Saturday said their fans would be able to watch a sneak peak at behind the scenes of their preparation for the Earthshot Prize Awards ceremony earlier this month.
Here’s how to watch:
In the UK: watch on BBC One and iPlayer from 5.30pm Sunday 4 December
In the US: stream via PBS platforms Sunday 4 December
In Africa: watch on Multichoice channels from Monday 5 December
Rest of the world: stream on @EarthshotPrize YouTube from tomorrow.
