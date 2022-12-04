Queen Elizabeth II made last-ditch effort to bring Harry, Charles close before her death: report

Amid fresh row between the Sussexes and the royal family its being claimed that Queen Elizabeth II tried to get Prince Harry and his father on speaking terms in her final months afterCharles stopped taking his son phone calls.

The Duke of Sussex, who was very close to his grandmother before stepping down as working royal, said to have “bombarded” the Queen with calls when she was put on light duties due to her worsening mobility, The Sun exclusively reports.

The Queen, as per report, made an attempt to broker a peace deal with Harry in her final months after Charles stopped talking to him over alleged cash demand.

An insider told the outlet: 'The late Queen was always happy to speak with Harry but when he asked for money she said ‘why don’t you speak to your father?’

The late monarch — who stepped back from major duties leaving Charles to take on running most affairs after the death of her husband Prince Philip — was unable and unwilling to deal with Harry's requests, it is claimed.



And when she asked her son and heir to the throne why he was accepting emails and not phone calls from Harry, Charles is said to have replied: “Because I am not a bank.”

It comes after the royal family were rocked this week when Netflix released a 60-second trailer for the couple’s six-part ­­docu­series called Harry & Meghan. the trailer was allegedly aired to sabotage Kate and William's three-day trip to Boston this week. A Tory MP has branded the Duke and Duchess of Sussex “pathetic” after their Netflix attack on the Royals.

The Prince and Princess of Wales are currently in the US for the Earthshot Prize funding schemes from around the world to help save the planet.