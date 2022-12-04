 
close
Sunday December 04, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Netflix: 'Virgin River' season 5 expected release date

Netflix final season 5 'Virgin River' everything to know so far

By Web Desk
December 04, 2022
Netflix: Virgin River season 5 expected release date
Netflix: 'Virgin River' season 5 expected release date

Virgin River is an American romantic drama television series, and fans are already waiting for the release date.

Release date.

For those unversed, the show will return sometime in 2023. Since production is scheduled to end in November 2022.

However, we could see season 5 on the streaming platform Netflix as soon as summer in 2023. 

The What's on Netflix shared a glimpse on Twitter for the show and shared a video of the cast celebrating the wrap, on November 21st, 2022.

The series is produced by Reel World Management and filmed in British Columbia, Canada.

Cast:

Turning to Mark Ghanimé, Instagram who debuted in the cast as Dr Cameron Hayek in season 4 shared a screenshot of a meeting for season 5.

As per the reports, new members are added to the cast who will be seen for the first time in Virgin River season 5. 

  • Susan Hogan
  • Elise Gatien
  • Paolo Maiolo
  • Martin Henderson
  • Alexandra Breckenridge
  • Tim Matheson
  • Colin Lawrence
  • Annette O’Toole
  • Benjamin Hollingsworth

Moreover, the show is based on a series of 21 novels by Robyn Carr.