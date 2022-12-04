Netflix: 'Virgin River' season 5 expected release date

Virgin River is an American romantic drama television series, and fans are already waiting for the release date.

Release date.

For those unversed, the show will return sometime in 2023. Since production is scheduled to end in November 2022.

However, we could see season 5 on the streaming platform Netflix as soon as summer in 2023.

The What's on Netflix shared a glimpse on Twitter for the show and shared a video of the cast celebrating the wrap, on November 21st, 2022.

The series is produced by Reel World Management and filmed in British Columbia, Canada.



Cast:

Turning to Mark Ghanimé, Instagram who debuted in the cast as Dr Cameron Hayek in season 4 shared a screenshot of a meeting for season 5.

As per the reports, new members are added to the cast who will be seen for the first time in Virgin River season 5.

Susan Hogan

Elise Gatien

Paolo Maiolo

Martin Henderson

Alexandra Breckenridge

Tim Matheson

Colin Lawrence

Annette O’Toole

Benjamin Hollingsworth

Moreover, the show is based on a series of 21 novels by Robyn Carr.