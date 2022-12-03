THIS 'Stranger Things' star hadn't watched any Brendan Fraser films

Stranger Things star Sadie Sink admitted she didn't watch any of his co-actor Brendan Fraser's films until she starred as her daughter in The Whale.

Per Variety, during the New York City premiere of The Whale, the 20-year-old didn't watch any of The Mummy star films, saying, "To be honest, I hadn't seen any of his films. I didn't grow up with his films," adding, "Of course, now I've seen all of them."

Sink also revealed her favourite film Fraser, naming "I love 'School Ties," noting, "I think Brendan is brilliant in it," Sink added.

Brendon Fraser acted in the 1992 drama playing the role of a Jewish high schooler enrolled in an exclusive prep school on a football scholarship. He decided to conceal his Jewish identity after concluding that many of his classmates, including those played by Ben Affleck and Matt Damon, are antisemitic.