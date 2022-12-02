 
Friday December 02, 2022
Is Shakira dating her 24-year-old surfing instructor?

By Web Desk
December 02, 2022
Shakira sparked dating rumours with her surf instructor months after she parted ways with her ex Gerard Pique.

As per a report by Marca Magazine, the Waka Waka hitmaker was spotted with her surfing instructor, 24-year-old Gorka Ezkurdia, by a beach.

In the pictures dropped by the outlet, the two can be seen standing close to each other. This is not the first time the duo has been captured together, according to the publication.

This comes after Shakira formally signed child custody agreement with her former partner Pique, who has given up to the singer’s wishes.

Pique has allowed their kids, Sasha and Milan, to relocate to Miami with their mother after an “intense” 12-hour meeting with Shakira. 