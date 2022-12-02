Why Prince Harry, Meghan Markle want to make Netflix docuseries?

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry has revealed the reason why he and his wife Meghan Markle want to make docu-series as the Netflix unveiled long-awaited trailer of their series.



The streaming giant released the trailer of the series directed by Liz Garbus on Thursday.

Though exact details remain under wraps, the footage indicates the Duke and Duchess will discuss their relationship and shock decision to step down as senior members of the royal family and move to California in early 2020, according to Reuters.

In the trailer, at one point, Liz asks Prince Harry, "Why did you want to make this documentary?" to which he responds, "No one knows what's happening behind closed doors.".

The minute-long trailer, posted on Twitter, also features intimate photographs of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. (Web Desk/AFP)