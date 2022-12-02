Prince Harry, Meghan Markle transforming into ‘The Kardashians’

File Footage

Royal experts and commentators have already started calling out Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s decision to turn into the Kardashians for a big buck.



This insight has been issued by royal commentator and author Rebecca English, in her piece for The Daily Mail.

There, she began by writing, “The Netflix series refers to the couple just by their first names – 'Harry & Meghan' – which has prompted some commentary in royal circles about their parallels with the infamous reality family the Kardashians.”



Even an insider admits, “It's hard not to make the comparison, really.”

“The Kardashians' reality series documents almost every moment of their lives - the good, bad and ugly.”

“A royal insider said the trailer indicates Meghan and Harry are willing to do the same - despite their repeated calls for privacy over the years.”