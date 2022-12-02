Prince Harry, Meghan Markle transforming into ‘The Kardashians’

Royal experts and commentators have already started calling out Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s decision to turn into the Kardashians for a big buck.
This insight has been issued by royal commentator and author Rebecca English, in her piece for The Daily Mail.
There, she began by writing, “The Netflix series refers to the couple just by their first names – 'Harry & Meghan' – which has prompted some commentary in royal circles about their parallels with the infamous reality family the Kardashians.”
Even an insider admits, “It's hard not to make the comparison, really.”
“The Kardashians' reality series documents almost every moment of their lives - the good, bad and ugly.”
“A royal insider said the trailer indicates Meghan and Harry are willing to do the same - despite their repeated calls for privacy over the years.”
Victoria Beckham drops jaws in elegant black ensemble at Business of Fashion VOICES 2022
Kim Kardashian is celebrating Christmas with piano and kids at home
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle want to disrupt Prince William and Kate Middleton's America trip
Royal experts worry Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have started to crave drama and attention
Netflix has shared first look images of 'Ginny & Georgia’ upcoming season 2, releasing in January
Kanye West is talking about his respect for Hitler and the Nazis