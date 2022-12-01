Shah Rukh Khan performs Umrah in Makkah 'post-Dunki' shoot

Shah Rukh Khan has performs Umrah in the city of Makkah post-Dunki shoot.
The pictures showed King Khan surrounded by some people. He wore a white garment along with a surgical mask while praying.
Pictures immediately got viral on the internet. The actor received tremendous love from his fans.
SRK has currently wrapped up the shoot for his upcoming Rajkumar Hirani’s film Dunki in Saudi Arabia. Therefore, he performed Umrah after wrapping up the film’s schedule.
Yesterday, Khan took it to his Instagram to thank the Saudi Arabia Ministry of Culture for scenic locations and warm hospitality during the shoot.
The Don 2 actor thanked the ministry via video message. He said: “There’s nothing more satisfying than completing a shooting schedule, as is Dunki in Saudi. Thank you for giving us such spectacular locations and warm hospitality. I want to thank Raju sir and the rest of the cast and crew….a very big Shukran to you all. God bless you.”
Rajkumar Hirani’s directorial Dunki is all set to release in theatres in 2023. It also stars Taapsee Pannu in a vital role.
Prince Harry has been blasted by a royal expert for attempting to ‘destroy the Windsors’ with his Netflix docuseries
Ajay Devgn will be next seen in 'Bholaa' opposite Tabu
Prince William and Kate Middleton were spotted in Netflix’s trailer for Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's docuseries
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle released the trailer for their Netflix doc a day before Prince William's Earthshot event
Shehnaaz Gill breaks down in front of Ayushman Khurrana at her chat show
'Pathaan' is directed by Siddharth Anand