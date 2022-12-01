'Power Rangers' Jason David Frank's shocking cause of death revealed by wife: Find out

Power Rangers alum Jason David Frank died on November 20, 2022. Days after his demise, his wife unveiled the reality behind his death.

In an interview, published exclusively by People on November 30, Jason David's wife, Tammie Frank, disclosed that several media outlets gave a premature account of his death by suicide and made incorrect assumptions about their relationship stability.

"My name is Tammie Frank, and my husband was Jason David Frank, who tragically lost his life to suicide just last week," Tammie began.

"While Jason was a well-known name to some, we lived a very normal life with ups and downs, just like anyone else. It has shocked and saddened me beyond belief to see that the media has turned my family's tragedy into a tall tale," she continued.



Since Jason's death, I have been harassed online and can no longer stand to watch my husband's good name slandered.I loved my husband, and we were trying to work through our problems. His death comes as much a shock to me as anyone else," the skydiver went on.

Tammie also shared that she "had no idea that Jason was thinking of ending things." She said, "Yes, he had struggled with mental health issues and depression before, but I could never predict what would happen that night."

Speaking about the fateful evening of the couple's weekend getaway on November 19, shortly after "reconciling our relationship."

Tammie recalls that since Jason used to "snore" so they booked two separate hotel rooms. The couple danced together at the bar "and stayed out at the event until the bar closed," she further recalls.

According to her account of the night, Tammie said, " When we got back to the hotel, Jason and I were having a heartfelt and emotional talk in his room, To help Jason relax and sober up before turning down to sleep, I went downstairs to get us snacks from the lobby."

However, she continued her story that when she knocked at the door upon returning, there was "no" answer to the door. Shortly after, police arrived at the scene and it was revealed that he took his own life.

Tammie spoke to the outlet on behalf of Jason's family, in hopes of setting the record straight "and helping others with similar mental health struggles."



