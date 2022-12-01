Jennifer Hudson and Common's recent outing stokes romance rumours

Jennifer Hudson and Common sparked romance rumours in their recent outing in which the rapper picked her up from her talk show and drove her away.
As per Daily Mail, Jennifer Hudson and her rumoured boyfriend Common looked intimate as they walked side by side in close proximity as the rapper picked her up from her talk show filming in Burbank, California on Sunday, November 27.
The duo seemed to be in a deep conversation before the rapper and the Oscar-winning actress got in his car.
Jennifer opted for casual attire in a hoodie, and leggings, paired with boots as she chatted with the 51-year-old musician who was in a grey sweater and jeans.
The rumoured couple seemed in a good mood as they continued their amicable conversation in the car before driving off.
The outing comes one year after Common's high-profile split from Tiffany Hadish, 42.
