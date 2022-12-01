White House statement comes as a relief for Kate and William's supporters

The White House Press Secretary confirmed that that President Joe Biden “intends to greet the Prince and Princess of Wales when he is in Boston.”

She said the details of the meeting are still being finalised.

The announcement came as a relief for royal fans who expressed fear that Meghan and Harry can overshadow the Kate and William's US visit.

Prince William and wife Kate begin their first visit to America in eight years.

The visit comes under the cloud of a fresh racism row after his godmother quit the royal household for repeatedly asking a Black British woman where she was "really" from.

The Prince and Princess of Wales met Boston mayor Michelle Wu and governor-elect Maura Healey at the city hall and then sat courtside at a Boston Celtics versus Miami Heat NBA game as they kickstarted their three-day trip focused on climate change.

The beginning of the visit -- which comes after racism claims from William's brother Harry and mixed-race sister-in-law, Meghan -- was however overshadowed by the resignation and apology of 83-year-old Susan Hussey, one of William's six godmothers.

"Racism has no place in our society," a spokesman for the royal couple told reporters in Boston.