Sidharth Malhotra's Yodha gets a release date

Sidharth Malhotra was last seen in Shershaah and he won hearts because of the sizzling chemistry he had with Kiara Advani. He is now upcoming with Yodha alongside Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna which will be in theatres next year.

Earlier today, makers Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha made the announcement that the film will become the limelight of theatres on 7th December 2023.

Much details aren’t out about the film but as per sources from Times of India, Sidharth will be seen in a never-seen-before avatar. His character is full of action and he will be playing a different character in this one.

The film is produced by Hiroo Johar, Karan Johar and others. The film’s action is mostly aerial, one of its kind.