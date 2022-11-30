Sidharth Malhotra's Yodha gets a release date 

Sidharth Malhotra was last seen in Shershaah and he won hearts because of the sizzling chemistry he had with Kiara Advani. He is now upcoming with Yodha alongside Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna which will be in theatres next year.
Earlier today, makers Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha made the announcement that the film will become the limelight of theatres on 7th December 2023.
Much details aren’t out about the film but as per sources from Times of India, Sidharth will be seen in a never-seen-before avatar. His character is full of action and he will be playing a different character in this one.
The film is produced by Hiroo Johar, Karan Johar and others. The film’s action is mostly aerial, one of its kind.
Arjun Kapoor rubbishes Malaika Arora's pregnancy rumours
Arjun Kapoor uses Hasan Raheem's song for his reel
Lady Susan Hussey, a longtime member of Buckingham Palace staff, has resigned after being accused of racism
Tom Cruise starrer 'Top Gun: Maverick' will run from Dec. 2 through Dec. 15
Adnan Siddiqui took to his Twitter and called out remix of Ap Jesa Koi
Kim Kardashian arrived at sister Kourtney's husband Travis Barker's recording studio in Calabasas