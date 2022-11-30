Harper Seven Beckham pens heartfelt letter for brother Romeo ahead of Holland trip

Harper Seven Beckham penned an adorable note for brother Romeo Beckham as he gears up to leave for his Holland trip.
Taking to Instagram, the footballer shared the picture of the note in which the 11-year-old expressed her gratitude for having him as her “older brother.”
“Dear Romeo, I hope you have so much fun in Holland, I will miss you,” Harper penned. “I am so proud of you and your football, well done.”
“I am so happy and thankful that you're my older brother. I am the luckiest person ever. I love you with all my heart,” she added.
Concluding her note, Harper made some hearts as she wrote, “Love = favourite child (AKA = Harper) sibling opppps.”
This comes after Romeo got back together with his girlfriend Mia Regan after parting ways with her in June this year following their three-year-long romance.
