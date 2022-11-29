Kim Kardashian gushes over new custom minivan in ‘Million Dollar Wheels’ finale

Kim Kardashian was presented with her new luxurious and expensive custom minivan in the new episode of Million Dollar Wheels on Monday night.

The Kardashians star, 42, who will be showcasing her lavish billionaire lifestyle, was seen meeting with car dealer RD Whittington in the latest preview clip of the TNT show.

In the clip, the SKIMS founder was seen excited to get a first look at her luxury van. As she has been presented with the car, she gushed over saying, “Oh my God! Oh my God! This is amazing! Can I get in?”

Kim got into the car saying, “Oh my God,” as RD described the vehicle as a “fully customized van.”

“I know you're extremely patient. Your assistant called me 79 times,” he told the reality TV star before she apologized profusely. “I know, I know, I'm sorry” she said.

RD said the vehicle was the first one to appear in the U.S. in its current form. “This is literally the first one in the U.S. in this set up, and it's coming to you.”

“So we've been super excited, working around the clock to make this happen,” he explained. The lavish car will just be the latest vehicle to join Kim's impressive collection.

Kim’s luxury car collection includes five $200,000 Maybach SUVs, a $240K Lamborghini Urus, a $400K Rolls Royce, and a Lamborghini Urus SUV, according to The Sun.

