Taylor Swift's beau Joe Alwyn shares a rare glimpse into their life together

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn are very private about their relationship.

However, Alwyn gave a little sneak peek into their lives as he posted an adorable Instagram Story on November 25, 2022.

The Stars at Noon actor posted a shot of what appeared to be his ankle and a fluffy cat that was all snuggled up to him.

The cat is reportedly Swift’s third adopted fur baby named Benjamin, whom the singer found while shooting for the Me! music video.

The couple was first linked in 2017 when a source close to the pair told The Sun that Swift and Alwyn had been together for a few months, and that their friends and families were in on it.



The couple was then spotted sitting on a balcony in Nashville, where Alwyn was allegedly meeting Swift’s parents for the first time. And since then. the duo has made rare appearances together as a couple, via Elle.

Swift recently came out with her album, Midnights, which has been topping charts since its release.

While promoting her album, the singer opened up about Lavender Haze which was inspired by Alwyn and the public scrutiny they have had to face since they got together.

“I happened upon the phrase Lavender Haze when I was watching Mad Men and I looked it up because I thought it sounded cool,” she said. “It turns out that it was a common phrase that was used in the ’50s where they would just describe being in love. Like, If you were in the Lavender Haze, that meant you were in that all-encompassing love glow, and I thought that was really beautiful.”

Swift continued, “I guess theoretically, when you’re in the lavender haze, you’ll do anything to stay there and not let people bring you down off of that cloud. I think a lot of people have to deal with this now, not just ‘public figures’, because we live in the era of social media. If the world finds out that you’re in love with somebody, they’re going to weigh in on it.”

“We’ve had to dodge weird rumours, tabloid stuff, and we just ignore it,” she concluded. “This song is sort of about the act of ignoring that stuff to protect the real stuff.”