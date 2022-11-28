Abhishek Pathak on ‘Drishyam 3’: We are already talking to collaborate together'

Drishyam 2 director Abhishek Pathak talks about making a third part, says they are waiting for the correct script.
Abhishek was recently asked whether he is going to make Drishyam 3 to which he replied: “We will talk about Drishyam 3 once we have the script, which is great. The number of people who have watched the Drishyam franchise is huge. So, we don’t want to disappoint them by rushing into making the film.”
He further went on to say, “We are already talking to collaborate together and starting work on the screenplay. That is going to happen. Once we have a great story and a screenplay crack, we will eventually come together.”
Pathak also spoke up about the success of Drishyam 2, said: “I am happy. Any filmmaker and artist love it when their work is appreciated and loved so much. We have already entered the Rs 100-crore club now. In the first week, we hit the Rs 100-crore mark."
“It is an exciting time for all of us and we are very happy. I am looking forward to seeing more people coming and watching our film in the theatre. It is great to see this kind of scenario where people are flocking to the theatres like it's a festival. It is also very important to everyone in the industry," he added.
Drishyam 2 features Ajay Devgn, Tabu and Akshaye Khanna in the lead roles, reports IndiaToday.
It comes after Amanda said 'the deal is not done about her return to Britain's Got Talent
Kendall Jenner's appearance out came as it is rumored that she has been in contact with her Harry Styles
Leno is slated to perform three additional shows at The Comedy & Magic Club in December
Osman Khalif Butt clarifies why he did not back out from LSA
Britney Spears’ drops eerie video as she adds to fans concerns she’s in mental asylum
Syra Yousuf shares adorable photo with popular dance group Quick Style on social media