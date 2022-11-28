Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘messed up’ with move to the US

File Footage

Prince Philip reportedly had a number of issues with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s instance on moving to the US.



This claim has been brought to light by royal broadcaster Gyles Brandreth.

His insight featured rumored insights by Prince Philip, who thought Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s decision to move away was “a big mistake.”



He even went as far as to brand it “madness” and revealed that the Prince Consort thought that “no good would come of it.”

These admissions have been made in a write-up to MailPlus and it read, “The Queen was devoted to Harry. She loved him, she thought him ‘huge fun’, and she truly wished him well in his new life abroad.”

So “Whenever Harry called his grandmother from Montecito, he was always put through to Her Majesty immediately.”

While the Queen was “infinitely forgiving” The Duke of Edinburgh was “not pleased.”

He also addressed Prince Philip’s rumored reaction to the Oprah chat and said, "The Duke of Edinburgh was not pleased: he did not believe Harry and Meghan were doing the right thing, either for the country or for themselves. ‘It’s a big mistake to think about yourself,’ he told me, more than once."

“Remember that the attention comes because of the position you are privileged to hold, not because of who you are. If you think it’s all about you, you’ll never be happy,” the author recalled Prince Philip thinking.