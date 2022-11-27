Varun Dhawan's 'Bhediya' collects INR 9.5 crore on Day 2

Bhediya, a recently released movie starring Varun Dhawan, continued to do well at the box office on its second day in theatres, according to IndiaToday. The movie made about INR 9.5 crore in India.



As per reports, the comedy horror film collected in the range of Rs 9.5 INR in India on its second day in theatres. This takes the film's total collection to INR 17 crore in two days.

The numbers of the film from its first day in theatres have been decent and the makers will be hoping for growth in its business in the coming days. However, the criticism of Bhediya's VFX and competition at the box office from Drishyam 2 could hinder its business in the coming days.

Bhediya, a horror comedy, is produced by Dinesh Vijan and features Varun Dhawan in the role of a werewolf. Bhediya starred Kriti Sanon and Abhishek Bannerjee alongside Varun Dhawan. The film is directed by Amar Kaushik and was released in theatres on November 25.