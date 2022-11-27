Helen Skelton admits she feels like a 'different person' after split from Richie Myler

Helen Skelton has opened up about her tough days, confessing she feels like a 'different person since taking part in Strictly Come Dancing following her split from her ex-husband Richie Myler earlier this year.



The television presenter, 39, became emotional during Saturday's episode of the show before she took to the dance floor with her professional partner Gorka Marquez, 32, to perform the Samba.

She told twinkle-toed star Gorka how her father Richard had said she seemed like herself again after she gave her 'best performance yet' at the Blackpool Tower Ballroom last week.

Helen said: 'He just looked at me and said 'you seem like you again' and I'm certainly a different person than when we started.'

She asked Gorka: 'I think even you would say I'm a different person from day one, right?'

Helen was left devastated in April this year when Richie, who she married in 2013, moved out of their family home just months after she gave birth to their third child in December.

Rugby player Richie is now expecting his first child with girlfriend Stephanie Thirkill, the daughter of the multi-millionaire president of Leeds Rhinos.

On how her Strictly performances have helped her, Helen told the Mirror: 'I am definitely having a good time, I just want to come off the dance floor every week with a smile on my face.



