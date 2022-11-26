Kartik Aaryan gets candid about ‘mental effects’ of playing a murderous dentist in Freddy

Kartik Aaryan talks about the mental hassle he had to go through for Freddy

Kartik Aaryan, for the first time in his career, has picked up a grey character in upcoming thriller named Freddy. Kartik plays a dentist who turns into psychotic serial killer at night. The character’s intensity has got to him and he reveals he wasn’t able to sleep properly for a couple of nights.

Going into the details of the preparation of the role, he said, “I literally dwelled in the world of Freddy while shooting the film. It was important for me to remain in that headspace and go to the set and perform. I got disturbing nights because of Freddy but it was important to be focused on the bigger picture and tried to curtail my regular activities while shooting Freddy so that I could focus on the film and the character.”

Adding, he said it was his family was the one who helped him to get out of this mentally draining period. “Post the wrap, I connected with my friends and family who keep me grounded and that helped me return to reality and normalcy again.” he said.

The film is produced by Balaji Telefilms Ltd, directed by Shashanka Ghosh and it will released on Disney+ Hotstar on 2nd December 2022. Apart from this, Kartik will soon be seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha.