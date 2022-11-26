Why Mark Wahlberg wakes up at 3:30 a.m. everyday? Find here

Mark Wahlberg opened up on how he relaxed his strict lifestyle in 2018, including waking up at 2:30 a.m., two workouts, and cryotherapy.
During an interview with The Wall Street Journal, after four years, the No Pain No Gain star said that he allowed himself to sleep until 3:30 a.m. or even 4 a.m.
The 51-year-old added that he cut his workout times and shifted focus onto intermittent fasting by eating all his food for the day in six hours.
Wahlberg told WSJ he likes swimming in a lake to relax and play golf in his free time.
The Father STU actor said he is "all about intermittent fasting." After waking up, he said he doesn't eat, "I just go work out." He said he aims to fast for 18 hours a day at least five days a week.
Wahlberg explained the effects of intermittent fasting, "I don't have to do as much cardio, I don't have to spend as much time in the gym, and I feel like I'm getting better results.
"I'm trying to share that information with everybody because I'm really, really seeing the benefits and pretty quickly."
Mark Wahlberg's Intermittent fasting has been linked to benefits including weight loss, improved heart health, and lower blood pressure.
Meghan Markle reportedly hated having her ‘smart’ ideas for the Firm’s modernization rejected’
Victoria Beckham strict personality is being unveiled for former friend
Prince William and Kate Middleton will be in Boston for the Earthshot Prize awards next month
Kim Kardashian was insulted by Donald Trump, says ex husband Kanye West
Meghan Markle must have found it difficult to pick a side to dedicate her support to in the World Cup
Bass connected with Carter and his sister Angel, along with his one-year-old twins Violet Betty and Alexander James at...