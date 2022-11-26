Why Mark Wahlberg wakes up at 3:30 a.m. everyday? Find here

Why Mark Wahlberg wakes up at 3:30 a.m. every day? Find here

Mark Wahlberg opened up on how he relaxed his strict lifestyle in 2018, including waking up at 2:30 a.m., two workouts, and cryotherapy.

During an interview with The Wall Street Journal, after four years, the No Pain No Gain star said that he allowed himself to sleep until 3:30 a.m. or even 4 a.m.

The 51-year-old added that he cut his workout times and shifted focus onto intermittent fasting by eating all his food for the day in six hours.

Wahlberg told WSJ he likes swimming in a lake to relax and play golf in his free time.

The Father STU actor said he is "all about intermittent fasting." After waking up, he said he doesn't eat, "I just go work out." He said he aims to fast for 18 hours a day at least five days a week.

Wahlberg explained the effects of intermittent fasting, "I don't have to do as much cardio, I don't have to spend as much time in the gym, and I feel like I'm getting better results.

"I'm trying to share that information with everybody because I'm really, really seeing the benefits and pretty quickly."

Mark Wahlberg's Intermittent fasting has been linked to benefits including weight loss, improved heart health, and lower blood pressure.