Gisele Bündchen shows love to ex-husband Tom Brady's son Jack

Gisele Bündchen still has love for her stepson Jack and ex Tom Brady.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback shared a snap, which showed Brady’s 15-year-old son Jack practicing with him on the football field, on his Instagram account on Wednesday, November 23, 2022.

“[red heart] My Inspiration [red heart],” wrote Brady, who was also in the background in the image.

The supermodel commented a red heart emoji underneath a photo of Brady and her stepson, Jack, less than a month after the former couple finalised their divorce.

Although the NFL star, 45, shares Jack with ex Bridget Moynahan, Bündchen, 42, has helped raise the rising football star since he was a baby.



Bündchen and Brady share son Benjamin, 12, and daughter Vivian, 9.

Tom and former supermodel split at the beginning of the 2022-2023 NFL season after 13 years of marriage. The divorce was born from Tom’s unretirement from the NFL and his reported lack of commitment to his family, via HollywoodLife.

According to Page Six, Brady has been was spotted spending more quality time with his kids after his marital strife.

During a SiriusXM podcast Let’s Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray on Monday, November 21, 2022, the NFL star said he thinks of himself “as a parent and being grateful during Thanksgiving.”

“When you think about this holiday and the commitment that parents make and that my parents made to me and my career is unbelievable,” he added.

“And obviously with a lot of gratitude for the people that have made such a huge impact in my life and supported me throughout this amazing career,” he continued after noting he is excited to give a “strong” finish to the current NFL season.

“I just want to be that for my kids. You know, I just wanna be the best dad I could be.”