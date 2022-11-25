Vikram Gokhale’s health improving slowly and steadily, informs hospital authorities

Vikram Gokhale was put on ventilator due to multiple organ failure

According to the hospital authorities, Vikram Gokhale's health condition is improving slowly and steadily.

As per the authorities, the ventilator is most likely going to be removed within the next 48 hours. PRO Shirish Yadgikar, Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospsital stated: “Noted actor Mr Vikram Gokhale is showing slow but steady improvement. He is opening his eyes, moving his lips and is likely to off ventilator support in the next 48 hours. His BP and heart are stable.”

Earlier on Thursday, sources revealed that the doctors and his family members had informed that he was in a critical condition and is not responding to the treatment.

His death rumours also started circulating on the social media to which his family responded by saying: “Veteran actor Vikram Gokhale is still critical and on life support, he has not passed away yet. Keep praying for him, confirmed Gokhale’s daughter.”

Vikram Gokhale is renowned actor and has played some remarkable roles in the Marathi and Hindi cinema. He is famous for his role in Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Agneepath, De Dana Dan and Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, reports PinkVilla.