Freddie Prinze Jr. on being 'So Angry' when asked to take a pay cut for ‘Scooby-Doo’ Sequel

Freddie Prinze Jr. opens up about some inconveniences during his time filming the Scooby-Doo films.



In the 2002 Warner Bros. film, Scooby-Doo, based on the famous animated series, Freddie Prinze Jr. starred as the leader of the mystery-solving gang.

In an interview with Esquire, Prince Jr. revealed that the cast, including Sarah Michelle Gellar, Matthew Lillard and Linda Cardellini, reprised their role for the 2004 sequel, Scooby Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the She is all that actor shared in the interview that he was asked for a pay cut when his cast mates were demanding a raise.

He said, "I remember thinking, ‘Hold up, who’s giving them the raise? Me or y’all?’ Like we made you guys three-quarters of a billion dollars, you can’t afford to pay them what I’m making on this? Screw that."



The actor further said "My ego was so angry," when the film studio allegedly leaked his salary to a magazine.

Following the 2004 sequel, the original Scooby-Doo cast didn't return for more films in the franchise.











