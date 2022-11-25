Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner refute feud rumours as they pose for adorable snaps

Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner finally put feud rumours to rest after the sisters posed together for adorable photos at the family's annual Thanksgiving feast.

The Kylie Cosmetics owner dropped the heart-melting snaps on her Instagram featuring her with the supermodel as they wrapped arms around each other.

This comes after the 25-year-old reality TV star has previously said that she “probably would not be friends” with Kendall if she was not related to her by blood.

However, the slideshow of pictures gave an insight into their special bond as they sat on a beige couch while Kylie cuddled with Kendall as they both beamed with happiness.

Dressed in all-black ensembles, the sisters exuded glamour in the photos that have garnered four million views thus far.

One of the images also showed them sitting on a couch as they shared a laugh with their mother Kris Jenner.

The images finally put an end to speculations that the sisters are not on speaking terms after Kylie snubbed Kendall on her birthday.