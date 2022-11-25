Meghan Markle ‘contributes absolutely nothing’ to society except hate

File Footage

Meghan Markle has just been called out of wanting vengeance against the royals with no ‘contribution to society’.



This claim has been made by royal commentator Katie Schofield, in her new podcast episode for the To Di For Daily podcast.

She began by bashing the candidacy issue and was quoted saying, “When I think of humanitarians, I think of Princess Diana walking through a minefield, Doctors Without Borders, or Elizabeth Taylor co-founding The Foundation for AIDS Research.”

“Not a woman that releases a weekly podcast vaguely complaining about a word used to describe her four years ago.”

“We visually see and hear very little about Harry and Meghan contributing to anything but their pursuit of vengeance against the monarchy.”

this has come in reference to the couple’s nomination for a human rights award for their alleged work on bullying and racism.