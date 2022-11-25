King Charles may face ‘another royal crisis’ ahead of coronation

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle and Prince Harry could ruin King Charles coronation with their Netflix docu-series, expected to be out next month.



According to royal expert and biographer Robert Hardman, Meghan and Harry’s untitled Netflix docu-series will be on top of King Charles concerns as it could ruin his coronation.

The Queen’s biographer, per Express UK, dubbed the docu-series ‘another royal crisis’ King Charles is poised to face.

He went on to say, "the main focus is going to be coronation and after that, we'll get over the idea of the newness of the reign.”

As per latest reports, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's much-awaited docu-series is set to premiere in the first week of December.

According to Page Six, Harry and Meghan's docu-series will be dropped on 8th of the next month.