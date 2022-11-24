Bill Gates' daughter Jennifer expecting first child with Nayel Nassar

Bill Gates and his ex-wife Melinda Gates' daughter, Jeniffer Gates, has announced she is pregnant by debuting her baby bump on social media.

On November 24, Jennifer Gates took to Instagram and announced that she is expecting her first child with husband Nayel Nassar.

According to Daily Mail, Jennifer posed while cradling her baby bump, with Nasser beaming with joy by her side. He had his arm around her shoulders as the couple smiled at the camera.

The star captioned the picture, writing, "Thankful," while cradling her growing bump in an emerald green full-length dress.



The second picture showed a solo shot of Jennifer smiling while looking down at her large belly.

Both pictures were taken in the backyard of the family's 142-acre estate in North Salem, New York.

The to-be grandmother, Melinda Gates, expressed her joy over the news by commenting on the picture, "I couldn't be more excited to meet this little one and watch you two become parents," she wrote.

This will be the first grandchild of Bill and Melinda, who divorced in 2021 after 27 years of marriage.

Jennifer and Nayel had an intimate Muslim wedding in October 2021 followed by a two-day extravagant event that cost $2 million and featured performances from Coldplay and Elton John.