Johnny Depp not returning to ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ sixth film?

File footage

Johnny Depp will not return to the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, despite a report claiming his possible return.

Rumors took the internet by storm on Wednesday after a media outlet reported that Depp, 59, would be reprising his role as Captain Jack Sparrow in the new sixth film of the series despite being axed from the franchise by Disney in 2018.

However, sources confirmed to DailyMail.com that the information is false.

Depp last played the most praised character in 2017's Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales.

The Sun reported of Depp's alleged return to the franchise, claiming that his name has been spotted on a call sheet for a supposed new Pirates of the Caribbean movie.

An insider told the outlet that the Rum Diary actor is scheduled for a test shoot in the U.K. in February 2023.

"Everything is in the early stages and there is still no director attached to the project, which is being called 'A Day at the Sea'," the source spilled.

"A call sheet has been distributed among those in the know. Bruce Hendricks, who worked on the first three films, is named as the Executive Producer on the new project."

The source added, "All the other details are being kept under lock and key. The whole project is shrouded in secrecy and Disney wants to keep everything under wraps as best they can."

Disney has not commented on the report of Depp's return to the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise.