Queen was worried about defamed Prince Andrew old age: 'No options'

Queen Elizabeth II felt pressured around the future of Prince Andrew das before her death.
Royal expert Robert Hardman says the Duke of York has been in hot waters ever since his sex scandal and has been completely shunned by the Royals, unlike Harry, who is enjoying his life in California.
Mr Hardman told host Jo Elvin: "I think in a sense, I think, Andrew, the Duke of York was the greater worry.
"[This was] because Harry's got his life ahead of him.
"He's fine, he's happy, he's got a wife and a young family and, you know, he has options."
"I think her concern was that the Duke of York didn't have options," he continued.
Mr Hardman noted that there was "no short-term solution" when "it [came] to Andrew".
