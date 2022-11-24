Hailey Bieber drops pictures her 26th birthday celebrations in Tokyo

Hailey Bieber ringed in her 26th birthday on Tuesday (Nov. 22) and she marked the happy occasion with her husband Justin Bieber by her side in Tokyo, Japan.

The model took to her Instagram and shared a series of adorable photos and video of her birthday celebrations with her 49.2M followers on the platform.

Hailey captioned the post, “26 IN TOKYO so much love. 11.22.22” and dropped pictures from her trip.

In the photos, the Rhode skincare founder was seen donning gorgeous festive outfits and trying on some sushi and noodles.

In one of the shared snaps, the runway queen was seen clad in baggy Balenciaga jeans, which she paired with a vintage Dolce & Gabbana sequined camisole and a wrap coat.

The photo dump includes one alongside pals Kendall Jenner and Justine Skye with the Tokyo tower as the backdrop and a picture where Hailey wears a literal face mask while doing karaoke with hubby Justin.

The STAY singer, 28, also shared pictures of his wife from the Tokyo birthday bash on his Instagram. “HAPPY BIRFDAY (in Japan) TO MY FAVORITE HUMAN BEING XOXO YOU MAKE LIFE MAGIC OBSESSED WITH EVERYTHING ABOUT YOU. LOVE YOU BUM BUM,” he wrote in the caption.