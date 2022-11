Lux Style Awards: Feroze Khan bags a nomination for Best Actor

Feroze Khan gets nominated for Best Actor Viewers Choice in LSA

Lux Style Awards released the official nominations earlier today and Feroze Khan bags a nomination for Best Actor Male, Viewers Choice Award for Khuda Aur Mohabbat Season 3, written by Hashim Nadeem and directed by veteran actors Usman Peerzada, Seemi Pasha and Rubina Ashraf who played prodigal roles in the drama.

Khuda Aur Mohabbat is the third leg of the original series started back in 2011 starring Sadia Khan and Imran Abbas Naqvi in lead roles. The second part of the trilogy had Imran Abbas and Kubra Khan as leads and it was a continuation of the story narrated in season 1. However, Season 3, starring Feroze Khan and Iqra Aziz had a new perspective and the story was completely different from last 2 seasons.

Khuda Aur Mohabbat is a romance involving spiritual connections between characters. It has portrayed how love of a human heart can lead people to the love of God. The drama was popular widely among the masses and the soundtrack sung by Rahat Fateh Ali Khan was a huge hit as well.

On the work front, shortly after domestic violence allegations, Feroze released a rap song on his YouTube channel.