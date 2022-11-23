Kate Middleton, Camilla getting closer amid rift rumours

Queen Consort Camilla and Princess of Wales Kate Middleton have apparently dismissed rumours of their rift with latest state visit hosted by King Charles.
Camilla was spotted sharing a laugh with the royal couple as King Charles welcomed South African president at Horse Guards Parade.
In the video circulating on social media, King Charles sweetheart can be seen smiling from ear to ear as Kate and William moved towards the podium after Camilla welcomed the South African leader.
Camilla, then, moved closer to the Prince and Princess of Wales to apparently crack a joke, leaving the royal couple in stitches.
Earlier, there were rumours Kate Middleton and Camilla are reportedly engaged in a secret power struggle following the death of Queen Elizabeth.
According to a report by Daily Express UK, per Hindustan Times, Prince William’s wife is becoming increasingly irritated with Queen Consort Camilla, and the two royal ladies have not been able to see eye to eye on numerous engagements.
The report further claims, Kate and Camilla had also a massive fight at Windsor castle.
Queen Elizabeth II offered alternates to Meghan Markle before she left UK
Netflix series 'virgin River' has wrapped up the production work of upcoming season 5
Meghan Markle is siding with women who are mocked for their sexuality
King Charles rude comment on a reporter created havoc on media
Prince Harry was disappointed Royal Family did not like girlfriend Meghan Markle
Director Kevin Lima shared 2007's 'Enchanted' was his 'love letter to Disney'