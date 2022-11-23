Prince Harry, Meghan Markle branded 'very brazen' to take a dig at royal family

Meghan Markle and her husband Prince Harry, who are set to receive a prestigious award in the US on December 6, have received fresh backlash.

Royal commentator Jennie Bond has described the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's decision to accept the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights' Ripple of Hope Award as "very brazen".



King Charles III's younger son Harry and his wife Meghan have been facing criticism since Kennedy's daughter and president of the association, Kerry Kennedy, revealed that the couple would be honoured for their "heroic" stand to speak up against the "structural racism within the institution" of monarchy.

The California-based couple's move to accept the gong, according to Jennie Bond, is "another dig" at the Firm and openly declaring they "believe Meghan was treated in a racist way".

"It's really hurtful and a very rude presumption. I don't believe there is structured racism in the Royal Family. This very public accusation is a huge kick in the teeth for them again," Bond told to OK! magazine.

"It's very brazen of them to have accepted the award. I understand that there are limited options of what you can do after being presented with an honorary award. Should they have refused it? Or say it's not appropriate? It's hard to say, but overall, it's a really sad situation," the commentator added.