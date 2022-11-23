Kate Middleton shows off her grace as she plays major role in first state visit of King Charles reign

Prince William's wife Kate Middleton turned heads as she played major role in the first state visit of King Charles III's reign, looking effortlessly gorgeous wearing Princess Diana's brooch.



The Princess of Wales were in high spirits as she stepped out in London on Tuesday with her husband Prince William to greet South African President Cyril Ramaphosa.



Kate captured attention as she looked immaculate for the poignant occasion. The mother-of-three rocked an elegant tailored coat from Emelia Wickstead for the event.



Princess Kate's coat was crafted from rich burgundy wool, which she paired perfectly with sleek pointed-toe heels and Prince William and Harry's mother Diana's feather brooch. It was gifted to princess Diana when she married Charles in 1981.

Kate Middleton amazed royal fans and experts as she apparently paid special tribute to her late mother-in-law Princess Diana in the first state visit of King Charles III's reign.