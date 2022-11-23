Kourtney Kardashian keeps her son Reign's hair in a secret drawer: Here's why

Kourtney Kardashian has shared untold story about her amazing relationship with her son Reign Aston Disick, who she shares with her ex-partner Scott Disick.
Travis Barker's sweetheart revealed that she kept her son Reign's hair in a 'secret drawer' after it got cut for the first time since he was born and that she 'smells it often'.
The 43-year-old star made the confession to her younger sister Khloe Kardashian in a joint magazine interview, saying she 'often' sniffs the cut-off.
The star told told Interview Magazine: "I have Reign’s hair because we didn’t cut his hair until he was five. So I have his long braid and I smell it often."
Khloe responded as saying: "Oh my god. Okay. That’s nice." - Kourtney then asked if Khloe wanted to see it. She replied: "Oh no, I’m fine with that. It’s like, oh my gosh. Rapunzel?"
Kartik turned 33 today
Meghan Markle on Tuesday's episode of 'Archetypes' revealed the sweet nickname her mom Doria gave her
Elizabeth Debicki plays Princess Diana, Olivia Williams plays Camilla Parker-Bowles in 'The Crown' season 5
Rugby player Richie, 32, is expecting his first baby with a new girlfriend
'Indiana Jones 5': Phoebe Waller-Bridge will play Indy's goddaughter Helena in the film
Back in 2005, King Charles passed a particularly rude comment about a reporter to his sons Prince William and Harry