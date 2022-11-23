King Charles hosts first formal state banquet of his reign

King Charles III has treated South African president Cyril Ramaphosa to a fine menu of stuffed Windsor pheasant and grilled brill as part of his state visit.

Ramaphosa, whose visit was in the planning before Queen Elizabeth II's death, was an honoured guest at a State Banquet held by the King, Queen Consort, Prince William, Kate Middleton and other members of the Royal Family at Buckingham Palace.

The new monarch offered a lavish menu of two mains: grilled brill with wild mushrooms, truffles and sorrel sauce or ballotine of Windsor Pheasant filled with artichokes, quince compote and port sauce.



The sides included a selection of assorted Chantenay carrots, kale with roasted butternut squash, braised fondant potatoes and salad.



Iced Vanilla Parfait with Caramelised Apples or coffee and bite-sized confectionery were the options for dessert.

On Monday, the new king amazed fans with unprecedented glimpse inside Buckingham Palace kitchens, where chefs created the national flowers of South Africa, Protea, out of sugar and edible colouring, for the State Banquet.

President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa, King Charles, Camilla, Prince William, and Catherine attended the Ceremonial Welcome on Tuesday.