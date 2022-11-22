Gauri Khan reveals inspiration behind newly carved Mannat nameplate 

Gauri Khan shared a picture posing next to the new nameplate of Mannat at the main entrance.
Turning to Instagram today, Shahrukh Khan's designer wife shared about the inspiration behind its new design.
In the picture, Gauri explained, "The main door of your home is the entry point for your family and friends. So the nameplate attracts positive energy… we chose a transparent material with glass crystals that emit a positive, uplifting and calm vibe. #GauriKhanDesigns."
Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan often post pictures and videos on Instagram that give a glimpse of the interiors of Mannat.
Their lavish 6-storey mansion is located at Bandstand, Bandra, Mumbai, and overlooks the Arabian Sea.
