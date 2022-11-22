Julia Fox spotted after claiming she only dated Kanye to 'get him off Kim Kardashian's case'

Julia Fox looked sensational in a chic avatar that showed off just a sliver of her toned tummy at Carbone in New York City on Monday.

Kanye's ex, 32, was looking out of this world in a black and silver top that clung to her body and showed just a sliver of her toned tummy.

The Uncut Gems actress wore tight black jeans, and she stood on shiny black shoes. She added a puffy black coat to the outfit with its collar.

Fox's appearance out came after she revealed that she only dated Kanye to 'get him off Kim Kardashian's case.'

Photo credits: DailyMail

The No Sudden Move actress dated West, 45, for less than two months beginning in January this year, said she was 'delusional' to have ever thought she could help the rapper.

West recently returned to Twitter after drawing widespread backlash over multiple anti-Semitic rants across social media last month, sending his career and net worth into freefall.