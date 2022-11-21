Meghan Markle, Prince Harry causing trouble for King Charles

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's new honour has triggered widespread debate about their intentions and future move as some are speculating that they are being used against King Charles III.

Royal fans and commentators have reacted to reports the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will get award for 'heroic' stance against alleged 'structural racism' of royal family.



Some are urging the new King to strip the Duke and Duchess of Sussex of their royal titles, while others are advising the couple to not to become the part of new controversy.

A large number of royalists think Archie and Lilibet's parents are being rewarded for targeting the monarchy.

Outspoken TV presenter Piers Morgan and the former aide to late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatche Nile Gardiner, among others, have also slammed the couple for challenging the Royal Family's "power structure".



It all started after the niece of late US President John F. Kennedy, Ms Kennedy - who's also president of the organization that would present the Ripple of Hope gong to the Sussexes on December 6 - told The Telegraph: "They went to the oldest institution in UK history and told them what they were doing wrong, that they couldn’t have structural racism within the institution; that they could not maintain a misunderstanding about mental health."

She added: "Few would have the courage to question their colleagues, family and community about the power structure they maintained, and this is what Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have done."

Some speculate that Harry and Meghan will be inviting King Charles' wrath if they receive the award after the remarks that, according to experts, give an impression as the Sussexes are being honoured for insulting the monarchy.