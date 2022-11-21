Kate Middleton, Prince William’s baby no. 4: Why fans are in a frenzy

Here is why the complete frenzy over Kate Middleton and Prince William’s rumoured fourth baby has overtaken the internet.
From rumours of Queen Elizabeth being in the loop to Kate finally being able to ‘twist’ Prince William’s arm, there are a lot of reasons why the internet thinks she might already be expecting her fourth child.
According to an inside source from Star magazine, “There are whispers that William told the queen just prior to her passing, which makes it even more of a blessing. They’d literally just found out. She was so happy for them.”
A separate source from Star Magazine also weighed in on King Charles’ excitement and admitted, “Whatever Charles lacked as a father to William and his brother, Prince Harry, he’s making it up now to his grandchildren. He loves playing with George, Charlotte, and Louis, and will tease them until they giggle.”
Kate Middleton reportedly has a broody love for little kids has Prince William ‘freaked out’.
As Kate once explained, “William always worries about me meeting under 1-year-olds,” because “I come home saying, ‘Let’s have another one'.”
Even a Us Weekly insider admitted, “Kate has been talking about wanting another baby for a while now. She has always wanted four children, and while William was originally happy with three, she has managed to twist his arm.”
