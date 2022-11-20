Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat home gets a new nameplate

Shah Rukh Khan's new nameplate on Mannat residence is made out of diamond

Shah Rukh Khan aka King Khan's Mumbai house Mannat gets a new nameplate which has created a buzz on internet.

Some of SRK’s fan pages have been posting pictures of the new name plate of his lavish Mannat house. The new name plate has been made out of diamond with Mannat written over it.

Previously, it was a brown nameplate with Mannat engraved on it with gold.

On the work front, SRK is currently in Jeddha shooting for his upcoming film Dunki written and directed by Rajkumar Hirani which is slated to release on December 22, 2023.

Moreover, he will be next seen in Pathaan opposite John Abraham and Deepika Padukone. The film is going to release next year on January 25.

According to PinkVilla, he further has Atlee’s Jawaan in the pipeline alongside Nayanthara which is set to release on June 2nd, 2023. After almost five years, Shah Rukh Khan is coming back to the big screen with three outstanding projects.